Titans vs. Patriots: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for 2020 AFC Wild Card

The New England Patriots are once again starting their Super Bowl quest at Gillette Stadium, but they will need an extra victory to reach the championship clash this season.

Bill Belichick's side is playing in its first wild-card clash since the 2009-10 campaign, when it dropped out of the playoffs without a victory. New England is facing the Tennessee Titans in the postseason for the second time in three years and is looking for a second straight double-digit playoff triumph over the AFC South side.

The Titans earned a wild-card berth by closing with a 5-2 mark behind quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, but production may be hard to come by versus the Patriots defense.

Titans at Patriots Information

Date: Saturday, January 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Odds (via Caesars): New England (-5); Over/Under: 44.5

Predictions

Derrick Henry Is Slowed Down by Patriots

Henry was one of the NFL's top offensive performers in November and December, but that run may come to an end Saturday night.

The Titans running back totaled 896 of his 1,540 rushing yards after Week 10, but half of those outings were against teams that did not qualify for the playoffs.

In the seven games after their Week 10 bye, the Patriots allowed two opponents to reach the 100-yard rushing mark. The first of those two occurrences came in Week 12, when Ezekiel Elliott ran for 86 of the Dallas Cowboys' 109 yards. In Week 15, the Patriots gave up 164 ground yards to the Cincinnati Bengals, but their defense only conceded 13 points.

The meeting with the Cowboys might be the best glance into what will occur Saturday since inclement weather is expected. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 45-55 percent chance of a downpour during the game, and it is expected to rain for most of the morning and afternoon.

Against Dallas, the longest run New England conceded to Elliott was 12 yards. If it can produce the same results against Henry, the Titans' offense could be less effective.

Tom Brady Resurrects Passing Form

Tom Brady's downturn in passing numbers is one of New England's top concerns going into the postseason.

In December, the six-time Super Bowl champion had a single 300-yard performance and only two wherein he put up 250 passing yards. Additionally, Brady has not thrown for multiple scores in back-to-back contests since the first three weeks of the season.

In the past four postseasons, the New England quarterback has eight 300-yard showings, and he has 13 touchdowns and two interceptions at Gillette Stadium.

Tennessee's passing defense has not been immaculate, as it conceded at least 230 passing yards in five of its last six games. The Titans could be susceptible to Brady's connection with James White and others out of the backfield, as they allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to running backs.

Mike Vrabel's side also conceded the seventh-most receiving yards and third-most touchdowns to tight ends.

If Brady is able to utilize White, who is New England's second-best receiver, and Matt LaCosse across the middle, his numbers may inflate compared to his recent performances.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.