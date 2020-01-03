Guingamp Forward Nathael Julan Dies in Post-Training Car Crash at Age 23

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

Guingamp's French forward Nathael Julan (R) vies for the ball with Caen's French defender Paul Baysse (L) during the French L1 football match between Caen (SMC) and Guingamp (EAG) on October 20, 2018, at the Michel d'Ornano stadium, in Caen, northwestern France. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Ligue 2's Guingamp announced forward Nathael Julan died in a car crash on Friday at the age of 23. 

The club said the crash occurred following a training session (via Goal's Robin Bairner):

Ligue 1 clubs Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Bordeaux expressed their condolences:

The young forward was a product of the Le Havre academy and made his Ligue 2 debut in 2015. He joined Guingamp midway through the 2017-18 campaign, and also had a loan spell at Valenciennes.

The club have cancelled Saturday's friendly against Concarneau.

Related

    Report: Kane Out Until at Least March

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Kane Out Until at Least March

    David Hytner
    via the Guardian

    Madrid Close to Signing Reinier

    Player's family considering $34M offer for Flamengo's teen striker

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Close to Signing Reinier

    via Goal

    Harry Kane Has Torn Hamstring

    Mourinho 'convinced' he'll be out for some time, Spurs give no timetable for return

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Harry Kane Has Torn Hamstring

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Inter Move in for Pogba

    Bold claim from Italy says they lead Juve for him

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Inter Move in for Pogba

    Alvise Cagnazzo
    via Mail Online