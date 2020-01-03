Guingamp Forward Nathael Julan Dies in Post-Training Car Crash at Age 23

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Ligue 2's Guingamp announced forward Nathael Julan died in a car crash on Friday at the age of 23.

The club said the crash occurred following a training session (via Goal's Robin Bairner):

Ligue 1 clubs Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Bordeaux expressed their condolences:

The young forward was a product of the Le Havre academy and made his Ligue 2 debut in 2015. He joined Guingamp midway through the 2017-18 campaign, and also had a loan spell at Valenciennes.

The club have cancelled Saturday's friendly against Concarneau.