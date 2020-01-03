Bears' Eddie Jackson Agrees to 4-Year, $58M Contract; Highest Paid S in History

Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have signed safety Eddie Jackson to a four-year extension worth $58.4 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The contract comes with $33 million worth of total guarantees.

According to Pro Football Talk, the deal makes Jackson the highest-paid safety in NFL history with his average of $14.6 million per year.

The 2017 fourth-round pick also becomes the first member of his draft class to sign a second contract in the league.

Jackson was set to have a base salary of just $735,000 in 2020 prior to his new deal, per Spotrac.

The 27-year-old has certainly earned his new raise, becoming an impact player from his first year in the league.

He started every game as a rookie in 2017, ranking fourth on the team with 73 tackles. In 2018, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro after grabbing six interceptions, returning two for a touchdown.

Jackson was a key part of the Bears ranking first in the NFL in points allowed.

While the team took a step back in 2019, the safety remained a valuable player while starting every game and earning another trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Bears were able to lock him down on a long-term deal, securing another important part of the defense that can be among the league's best when healthy.

With Jackson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Roquan Smith and Kyle Fuller all under team control through at least 2021, this unit should be in great shape for the next few years.