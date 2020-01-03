Jurgen Klopp Talks Liverpool Injuries, Possible Rotation for Everton Clash

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the supporters following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on December 29, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he may be forced into rotating his squad for Sunday's FA Cup third round clash with Everton.

The Reds have had a busy festive period, juggling the FIFA Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League commitments. Nevertheless, they've been able to excel, winning the former and steaming clear at the top of the table in pursuit of the latter.

On Sunday, it's the FA Cup and local pride at stake when the Toffees come to town. Speaking ahead of the game and a day after their 2-0 win over Sheffield United, Klopp said he's unsure what XI he'll field for the match on Sunday, per Sean Bradbury of the Liverpool Echo:

"How can I rotate? We will see. For us, it is a day after the game, so we are still assessing the boys—how they feel, how they reacted after last night, which was an intense one.

"The boys played an incredible game [against Sheffield United], which was only possible because we invested a lot. We have to see. I couldn't make the lineup [for Everton] in this moment even if I want to. I have to make sensible decisions about these things."

While the fact the match is a Merseyside derby will mean plenty for supporters, Klopp said that won't come into his thinking when deciding what XI to field:

The Liverpool manager also provided updates on a number of Reds players who have been suffering with injury problems as of late, per the club's official website.

"[Xherdan] Shaqiri looks good; in a good way, will not be available for [Sunday] but looks good," he said. "Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] looks good. Joel [Matip] looks good. Dejan Lovren, spoke last night, looking good. Fabinho out on the pitch doing the running stuff."

However he said "most of them" will not be available for the Everton tussle.

Per the same source, Klopp also confirmed Naby Keita will have a scan on the injury that kept him out of the clash with the Blades on Thursday.

With a number of injuries to contend with and injury issues mounting up, it's likely Liverpool will hand a debut to new signing Takumi Minamino, who arrived at the club from Red Bull Salzburg this month.

The Liverpool manager said the Japan international is in good condition ahead of the game:

He also had high praise for his opposite number on Sunday, new Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti:

If Minamino does play, then he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman made his debut for the Reds against Everton in the FA Cup third round two years ago and grabbed the winner in a 2-1 triumph.

Given the heavy workload the players have had over the last few weeks, changes will surely be made to the XI for the clash with Everton. Earlier in the campaign, Klopp made a number of tweaks when the Toffees visited and were still comfortable 5-2 winners.  

