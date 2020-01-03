Chelsea Assistant Jody Morris Talks 'Class Act' Olivier Giroud's Future

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea assistant boss Jody Morris said the club won't let Olivier Giroud leave in January if his departure means they will be lacking cover.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Morris was asked about Giroud at a press conference on Friday ahead of the Blues' FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday:

Giroud is in the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and his future has been the subject of much speculation. In December, France manager Didier Deschamps said the striker "may have to move" in January to earn enough game time to warrant consideration for Les Bleus' UEFA Euro 2020 squad, per Goal's Robin Bairner.

The striker has spent more time on the pitch playing for his national side this season than he has for his club. At Chelsea, Giroud has made seven appearances in all competitions, scoring once. He has played a total of 282 minutes, an average of just 40 minutes per outing.

On December 4, Giroud was an unused substitute as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1. The Blues have played eight matches since then in all competitions, and the 33-year-old has not even made the squad once.

With France, he's played all six of their matches this season, starting five and accruing 438 minutes on the pitch, scoring four goals. However, it will be difficult for Deschamps to continue picking him ahead of players who are featuring regularly at club level.

Much will depend on what Chelsea do with Michy Batshuayi. Aston Villa reportedly want him on loan for the remainder of the campaign, per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas and Rob Dorsett.

If the Blues keep hold of the Belgian, they will likely feel he is sufficient cover for Tammy Abraham and allow Giroud to leave. Should Batshuayi go out on loan, it seems Giroud will have to stay put.

If that is the case he would at least be bumped up the pecking order, and his playing time should increase somewhat. But it may not be as significant as he would like. Batshuayi has only played 369 minutes this season despite getting on the pitch 18 times.