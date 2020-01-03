Harry Kane to Miss Spurs' FA Cup Trip to Middlesbrough with Hamstring Injury

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Harry Kane will miss their FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The striker suffered the injury in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton, prompting him to leave the field with 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

Spurs announced he would be absent via their official Twitter account on Friday as they relayed their team news:

Per The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare, manager Jose Mourinho then discussed Kane in his press conference and suggested he could be set for a spell on the sidelines:

The striker has 17 goals and two assists to his name in 25 matches this season, so his absence is a significant blow to Tottenham's firepower.

Heung-Min Son's return from suspension is a timely boost in that regard—he has notched 10 goals and nine assists this season.

The South Korean may be pushed further forward in Kane's absence, as Tottenham do not have a senior centre-forward to replace the England international.

It's hardly ideal, though, with Liverpool approaching in Spurs' next league match and Manchester City visiting on February 2.

As for Middlesbrough, they're only 16th in the Championship, but they have enjoyed a four-match winning run leading up to Sunday's game.

Spurs haven't been knocked out of FA Cup in the third round by lower-league opposition since 2006, when they lost to then-Championship side Leicester City, and they'll hope to continue that run even without Kane in their ranks.