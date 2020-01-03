Harry Kane to Miss Spurs' FA Cup Trip to Middlesbrough with Hamstring Injury

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (C) gestures having picked up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 1, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed Harry Kane will miss their FA Cup trip to Middlesbrough on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

The striker suffered the injury in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton, prompting him to leave the field with 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

Spurs announced he would be absent via their official Twitter account on Friday as they relayed their team news:

Per The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare, manager Jose Mourinho then discussed Kane in his press conference and suggested he could be set for a spell on the sidelines:

The striker has 17 goals and two assists to his name in 25 matches this season, so his absence is a significant blow to Tottenham's firepower.

Heung-Min Son's return from suspension is a timely boost in that regard—he has notched 10 goals and nine assists this season.

The South Korean may be pushed further forward in Kane's absence, as Tottenham do not have a senior centre-forward to replace the England international.

It's hardly ideal, though, with Liverpool approaching in Spurs' next league match and Manchester City visiting on February 2.

As for Middlesbrough, they're only 16th in the Championship, but they have enjoyed a four-match winning run leading up to Sunday's game.

Spurs haven't been knocked out of FA Cup in the third round by lower-league opposition since 2006, when they lost to then-Championship side Leicester City, and they'll hope to continue that run even without Kane in their ranks.  

Related

    Simeone: Lemar Hasn't Lived Up to Expectations

    France winger has struggled since €60M/$70M transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Simeone: Lemar Hasn't Lived Up to Expectations

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Arteta Hints at Resting Misfiring Lacazette

    Arsenal coach expects striker to come good

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arteta Hints at Resting Misfiring Lacazette

    Goal
    via Goal

    Report: Inter to Offer Eriksen $11M a Year

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Report: Inter to Offer Eriksen $11M a Year

    Sempreinter
    via Sempreinter

    Mourinho Expecting 'Bad News' Over Kane

    Injured striker will miss Sunday's match vs. Middlesbrough

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Expecting 'Bad News' Over Kane

    Rob Guest
    via footballlondon