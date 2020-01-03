Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants to Change Role of Full-Back

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he and team-mate Andy Robertson are trying to change the way full-backs play and make it a more attractive position.

The Reds beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday to restore their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table:

It was their fifth clean sheet in a row in the English top flight, and Robertson set up Mohamed Salah's opener to add to his and Alexander-Arnold's remarkable record:

Alexander-Arnold said after the clash that he and Robertson compete between themselves to motivate each other, per BT Sport (h/t Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard):

"Definitely, we are competitive within ourselves. We have a competition between us to see who can get the most goals and assist and it pushes us. As a pair, we want to change the way the position has previously been thought about. Obviously there was the famous saying 'no one wants to grow up to be a full-back or a Gary Neville.' We want to bring in a different way of thinking and that's what we've been doing over the last 18 months."

Liverpool have enjoyed a superb festive period despite a packed schedule that some thought could disrupt their title challenge:

Since the start of December, they have won six Premier League games from six, qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League and been crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions.

While the senior squad were in Qatar at the Club World Cup, a young second-string side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup when they lost 5-0 at Aston Villa.

But manager Jurgen Klopp could hardly have asked for a better set of results as they continue their march towards a first league title in three decades.

Liverpool have another trophy to aim for on Sunday when they start their 2019-20 FA Cup campaign.

In the headline clash of the third round, the Reds host local rivals Everton.

The two sides met at the same stage in 2017-18, which Liverpool won 2-1.

The statistics are heavily in the hosts' favour, with Liverpool not having lost to Everton at Anfield since 1999, a run of 22 games unbeaten.