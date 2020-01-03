Liverpool's Jordan Henderson 'Not Bothered' by Possibility of Unbeaten Season

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson said going the season unbeaten is not a target for the team after their 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

He was asked about the possibility of matching Arsenal's Invincibles run in 2003-04 on BT Sport after the match:

Per Goal's Josh Thomas, he said: "I am not really bothered about that. I am bothered about next game and next challenge and seeing where that takes us come May."

He added:

"The performance level has been really high for a long period of time. We want to continue that, keep doing the things we are doing, keep improving and keep concentrating on the next challenge.

"I still think we can improve. The last 10 or 15 minutes they had a good chance. We can't afford to give teams those chances. Overall, the intensity was really good."

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead at Anfield after just four minutes:

After a dominant performance against the Blades, Sadio Mane made sure of the three points in the second half:

Liverpool, who won't play again in the league until January 11, haven't lost in that competition since their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on January 3 last year, which was their only defeat of the 2018-19 campaign.

Sports scientist and coach Simon Brundish put their run in perspective:

Liverpool historian Carl Clemente provided the historical context behind it:

Only two teams have produced longer unbeaten runs in the Premier League era. Chelsea went 40 games without defeat between 2004 and 2005, while Arsenal's run—which included their Invincibles season—lasted 49 games.

What has made Liverpool's unbeaten stretch so impressive is that they've hardly even drawn any matches.

Stretching back to last season, they've won 28 of their last 29 matches, collecting 85 of a possible 87 points.

The result in this campaign—in which they've won 19 of 20 and drawn the other—is that they have a 13-point lead atop the table and have a game in hand.

Liverpool's unbeaten run could be put to the test in their next two games. They'll face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United—the only team they've not beaten this season—but such is the Reds' form, they'll still be favourites in both cases.