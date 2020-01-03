NFL Draft 2020: 1st-Round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

While top prospects dominate the early portion of NFL draft coverage, it can take years before the class' top prizes are truly revealed.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is littered with underrated prospects of yesteryear. Running back Terrell Davis was the 196th choice of the 1995 draft. The late, great quarterback Johnny Unitas went 102nd in 1955. The late, great quarterback sacker Deacon Jones was the 186th selection in 1961.

A high prospect pedigree is earned and deserved, but it by no means guarantees success. Similarly, future stars slip through the cracks so often it's fair to wonder if talent evaluators are making more than educated guesses on draft night.

While we've seen enough from the following 32 prospects to include them in our mock first round, we also know there are a slew of sleepers beyond this group. So, we'll highlight three draft prospects who don't make this cut but could surprise down the line.

2020 NFL Draft Order, Mock Selections

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

7. Carolina Panthers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

12. Oakland Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

15. Denver Broncos: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

22. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

23. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Seattle Seahawks: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

27. New England Patriots: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

28. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

30. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

32. Baltimore Ravens: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Underrated Prospects

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

A few years back, it would've been impossible to believe Cam Akers would qualify as underrated in anything. He was the ninth-rated recruit and highest-rated running back on the 2017 version of the ESPN 300.

Obviously, his three seasons at Florida State didn't go exactly as he planned, otherwise he wouldn't be in this discussion. But so much of what went south was beyond his control, from coaching changes to spotty play along the offensive line and at quarterback.

Still, everything that initially had scouts salivating over the 20-year-old's potential exists today.

"When it comes to physical ability, Akers has everything an NFL team could want in a running back," Joe Marino wrote for The Draft Network. "... Akers has no physical limitations and he profiles as a productive starter in time."

In a far-less-than-perfect situation, Akers still stuffed his 2019 stat sheet with 231 carries for 1,144 yards, 30 receptions for 225 yards and 18 total touchdowns. His upside is through the roof, and his development could take off faster than you'd think as the talent around him improves and NFL coaches start adding polish to his game.

KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Remember how bright Saquon Barkley's star was shining before the Giants made him the second overall pick in 2018? Well, KJ Hamler might have been even more explosive out of the gate.

After all, in 2018, the 20-year-old dethroned Barkley while setting the school record for most all-purpose yards by a freshman with 1,417.

Hamler bumped that number to 1,586 this past season, while upping his touchdown tally from six to eight. The 5'9", 176-pounder did a little of everything, catching passes, rushing the ball a handful of times and returning both kicks and punts.

"KJ is fast, very, very fast," SI.com's Ross Dellenger wrote in October. "This past spring, Penn State coaches clocked KJ's 40-yard dash speed at 4.28 seconds. The best 40-yard dash at this year's NFL combine was 4.29 seconds."

Turbo-boosted by both breakaway speed and lightning-quick agility, Hamler is a handful and then some in open space. Scouts might question his build and what it means for his durability, but no one can question his playmaking.

If he lights up combine testing, he might not be underrated once the draft rolls around.

James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Underrated is a tag that has applied to James Lynch for years.

Before he arrived in Baylor and emerged as a transformational talent on the defensive line, the defensive lineman was just a three-star recruit who didn't crack 247Sports' Top 500 in 2017 (607th overall).

But Lynch became a self-made NFL prospect with mountains of production that scouts could not ignore.

He tallied 3.0 sacks as a true freshman, then recorded another 5.5 as a sophomore. This past season, he skyrocketed his ceiling—and assisted Baylor's reemergence as a national power—with 13.5 sacks, five passes defended and three forced fumbles, numbers that netted him the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

"He's an absolute beast on that line ... and could really be a top-two round pick if he decides to enter the 2020 draft," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote in December.

Lynch isn't the most explosive player, but he has the motor and moves to get around tackles. At 6'4" and 295 pounds, he also has the size to move inside and play defensive tackle in the NFL.

If he enters this draft, executives won't let him sit on the board too long.