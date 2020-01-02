Magic's Jonathan Isaac Out at Least 2 Months, Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic announced Thursday forward Jonathan Isaac will be out indefinitely and re-evaluated in eight-to-10 weeks after suffering a knee injury in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he's been diagnosed with a "severe sprain" and bone contusion, although the MRI still provided positive results.

"While this is certainly disappointing news, there was no damage to his ACL, MCL and PCL ligaments," president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. "All signs point to a complete recovery and this should not impact his future growth."

Isaac suffered the injury attacking the basket in the first quarter and was stretchered into the locker room.

Despite the apparent severity, he was reportedly walking around and bending his knee after the game, John Denton of the team's official site reported.

It's clear he will now miss time, but he should be back on the floor this season.

The 22-year-old has continued to improve throughout his three years in the NBA and was playing at a high level prior to the injury. Isaac is currently averaging 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, all of which would be career highs.

He has improved on the offensive end both in efficiency and aggressiveness, but his true impact comes defensively as both a rim-protector and disrupter in the middle of the floor.

Per Basketball Reference, the 2017 No. 6 overall pick ranks ninth in the NBA in defensive win shares.

Terrence Ross should see more playing time with Isaac out, but Orlando will certainly suffer on both ends of the court.