Report: NBA Teams to Wear Black Band in Remembrance of David Stern

All 30 NBA teams will wear black bands on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as a tribute to former Commissioner David Stern, Casey Holdahl of the Portland Trail Blazers' official site reported Wednesday.

The league announced Wednesday Stern had died after he suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12. He was the commissioner from 1984 until stepping down in 2014.

Adam Silver, Stern's replacement as commissioner, issued a statement on the impact of his predecessor:

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand—making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation."

A number of basketball luminaries remembered their experiences with Stern as well:

Teams that were in action on New Year's Day honored Stern with a moment of silence before their games.

The black jersey stripe is often used as a tribute to memorialize an important figure around the game.

The Blazers included Paul Allen's initials and a rose on their uniforms throughout the 2018-19 season following his death in October 2018.

It's unclear whether the stripe honoring Stern will be installed in time for Thursday's games or at a later date.