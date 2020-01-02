Browns' Jimmy Haslam Eyes HC with NFL Experience Amid Urban Meyer Rumors

David Richard/Associated Press

Despite reports linking the Cleveland Browns with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, owner Jimmy Haslam appears to be looking in another direction for the team's next head coach.

"Right now we're just focusing on people with NFL coaching experience," Haslam said Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports previously reported the Browns have "strong interest" in Meyer, who retired after the 2018 season.

While Meyer has been one of the most successful college football coaches in the past two decades, he has never spent time in the NFL.

It would be a surprise to completely rule out a coach who won three national championships at the college level, but NFL experience could be a good place to start after a disappointing 2019 season.

Freddie Kitchens took over a team loaded with talent between 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and talented skill players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Chubb, however the head coach had limited experience before getting his job. The 45-year-old served as the team's offensive coordinator for just half the 2018 season and never was more than a position coach before that.

After a 6-10 finish, Kitchens was fired after just one season.

Cleveland hasn't had a winning season since 2008 and has gone through seven full-time coaches in this span, none lasting more than 40 games.

Finding a proven coach with experience could be a key move toward getting the most out of this roster and finally returning to the postseason.