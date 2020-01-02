Top Prospect Luis Robert, White Sox Reportedly Agree to New Long-Term Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 25: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox in action during the spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on February 25, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed top prospect Luis Robert to a long-term contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Robert will make $50 million over six years in a deal that features a pair of team options. 

Though the outfielder is yet to make his major league debut, Nightengale reported he will "likely" be on the active roster for the start of the 2020 season.

Robert is considered the No. 3 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

The Cuban first signed with Chicago in 2017. He received a $26 million bonus, second-most in history for an amateur international behind only Yoan Moncada, who signed with the Red Sox in 2015 for $31.5 million. 

He has justified the initial hype on the field, starting 2019 in Single-A before jumping to Double-A and Triple-A.

Between the three levels, he hit .328 with a 1.001 OPS in 122 games, totaling 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases. He had 16 home runs in 47 games at the highest level of the minors with the Charlotte Knights.

Chicago is clearly expecting big things from the five-tool player, who has spent most of his time manning center field.

While the team hasn't made the playoffs since 2008, there is already a productive young core in Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and others that should only improve. The latest move also locks down a potential key player on a team-friendly deal while avoiding arbitration down the line, similar to what the organization did with Jimenez and Tim Anderson.

Meanwhile, Robert gets more financial security before his first MLB at-bat. He also has a better chance to be on the Opening Day roster without having to deal with any service time manipulation.

