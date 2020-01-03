Getafe vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid can take top spot in La Liga away from rivals Barcelona, at least temporarily, provided Zinedine Zidane's team can win at Getafe on Saturday.

Los Blancos trail Barca by two points and were finding goals hard to come by domestically before the Christmas break. And scoring against a well-drilled Getafe defence led by centre-back Djene Dakonam won't be easy.

However, Madrid can still count on the talents of Karim Benzema up top, as well as the craft of Toni Kroos in midfield.

Zidane's core players must be on form if they are to avoid a costly defeat at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez and move ahead of Barca, who face Espanyol in a Catalan derby later in the day.

Date: Saturday, January 4

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Premier Player, beIN Sports Connect.

Odds

Getafe : +320 (bet $100 to win $320)

: +320 (bet $100 to win $320) Real Madrid: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Draw: +275

Odds per Caesars.

Benzema's decision to sign a one-year contract extension, per Marca (h/t MailOnline's Oli Gamp) is a huge boost for Zidane.

The French striker is 32, but he is still a prolific source of goals who has been improving with age.

Benzema's ability to thrive in the new decade will depend on the quality of support around him. It hasn't helped Zidane that 19-year-old Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, 18, have struggled to produce consistently.

The Brazilian pair have combined for just three goals in La Liga this term.

Zidane needs Gareth Bale to be fit and firing more often to help take the burden off the inexperienced forwards in his squad.

Whoever joins Benzema up front can expect a steady supply from the middle thanks to Kroos.

Still ably protected by Casemiro, the Germany international has the vision and artistry to exploit any gaps Togo international Dakonam and Co. may leave at the back.

Kroos is also being helped by the emergence of 21-year-old Uruguayan Federico Valverde:

Valverde's international team-mate, Leandro Cabrera, will partner Dakonam at the heart of a tough and resilient Getafe back four. The unit has conceded 17 times in 18 league games and is the main reason Jose Bordalas' team sits sixth in the table.

A Madrid squad held to goalless draws in their last two matches before Christmas will need a faster start against a Getafe side adept at keeping things close on home soil.