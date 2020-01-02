Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi 'Wanted to Quit' Before She Became His Agent

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, the wife of Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, has said the player was ready to quit football before she became his agent.

Icardi is on loan at PSG from Inter Milan at the moment and is rated by many as one of the best goalscorers in world football.

However, according to Nara, the forward nearly gave up the game after a dispute with his former representative over image rights, per Gente (h/t Football Italia):

"Mauro had an agent that he trusted completely and blindly, someone who was like a second father to him, but ultimately let him down.

"One day, as he was trying to purchase an apartment, Mauro realised he'd been made to sign a contract in English that sold all the image rights money to his agent. My husband was distraught, he felt like he couldn't trust anyone and wanted to quit football. He had to renew his contract with Inter and some clubs contacted me to act as mediator."

Icardi and Nara were married in 2014; the forward has long been represented by Nara, and she's consistently made comments to the media throughout his career regarding transfer and contract rumours.

Nara also recently aimed at jibe at the man who took Icardi's No. 9 jersey at Inter when he signed from Manchester United in the summer, Romelu Lukaku:

In the interview with Gente, she said "intuition" pushed her into believing that Icardi needed to start afresh away from Italy this season. Nara noted that Napoli and Juventus were also interested in the striker before he agreed to move to PSG.

So far, the move to the Parc des Princes has been a prosperous one for Icardi, as he's moved ahead of Edinson Cavani in the centre-forward pecking order.

The Argentina international has typically spearheaded an attack that contains Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He's grabbed 14 goals in Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League matches, with many typical poacher's finishes:

At PSG, he's also been able to prove he can score goals on the biggest European stage:

Icardi will be hoping to clinch silverware with his current club late in the campaign, with PSG seven points clear at the summit of the Ligue 1 table and into the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they will play Borussia Dortmund.

It was reported when Icardi moved to PSG that the club has an option to make his transfer from Inter permanent for a fee of €65 million (£55 million). If he keeps up his prolific strike rate, the Parisians will surely consider parting with that amount to secure him.