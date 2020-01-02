Fantasy Basketball 2020: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 11

Will Newton/Getty Images

With the calendar turning to 2020, we're approaching the midpoint of the NBA season. In the coming weeks, the trade deadline will cause a shakeup. For now, though, make sure to pick up players showing their best before rotations undergo changes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have new faces in the starting lineups because of injuries. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (sickness) missed Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The former has been out for eight consecutive contests.

With their stars on the sideline, the Timberwolves have received a scoring boost from players who are available in more than 80 percent of Yahoo leagues—both listed below.

The Dallas Mavericks don't have definite news on Kristaps Porzingis' injury. In the big man's absence, fantasy managers can turn to another versatile forward to fill up the stat sheet.

Take a look at 10 waiver-wire pickups available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo pools. We'll delve into the top three options for Week 11.

Week 11 Pickups

C Aron Baynes, Phoenix Suns (32 percent owned)

PF, C Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (26 percent owned)

PF, C Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks (49 percent owned)

SG, SF Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets (44 percent owned)

SG, SF Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors (27 percent owned)

PG, SG, SF Jarrett Culver, Minnesota Timberwolves (13 percent owned)

PG, SG Jordan McRae, Washington Wizards (31 percent owned)

PG, SG Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (29 percent owned)

PG, SG Shabazz Napier, Minnesota Timberwolves (7 percent owned)

PG D.J. Augustin, Orlando Magic (29 percent owned)

PF, C Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks (26 percent owned)

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Following Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Rick Carlisle couldn't give a time frame for Porzingis' recovery from a sore knee.

His surgically-repaired left knee isn't a concern, so he may only spend a short time on the sideline. In the meantime, fantasy owners should grab Maxi Kleber off the waiver wire. Against the Thunder, he recorded 14 points, which included four triples, 14 rebounds and two assists with only one turnover.

Fellow Mavericks big man Dwight Powell provides similar benefits in category leagues. He's capable of a double-double on any given night. With that said, Kleber offers more upside because of his three-point shooting. The 27-year-old has knocked down at least one shot from beyond the arc in 10 consecutive contests.

Kleber started his sixth game of the season Tuesday, playing 35 minutes in an expanded capacity without Porzingis in uniform.

PG, SG Jordan McRae, Washington Wizards (31 percent owned)

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If you don't have guard Jordan McRae on your radar, pay closer attention to the Washington Wizards.

The 28-year-old has held a steady role in head coach Scott Brooks' rotation over the last week, logging double-digit point totals in each of the last four games.

McRae will help fantasy owners with an assortment of counting statistics, including three-pointers, points, rebounds, steals and percentages. He also logged eight assists against the Miami Heat Monday, but that may be a bit of an outlier.

Guard Bradley Beal missed two games with a sore lower leg. He returned Wednesday against the Orlando Magic and played 27 minutes. Despite his return, McRae maintained a big role off the bench. So, managers should feel comfortable with the second-unit guard's workload.

Although guards Ish Smith, Troy Brown Jr. and Garrison Mathews have done their bit off the bench, McRae's contributions across the board should appeal most to fantasy owners in nine-category leagues.

PG, SG Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (29 percent owned)

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz just before Christmas. The scoring guard's role hasn't changed. He's coming off the bench for his new team as a sixth-man type asset.

The Jazz need his offensive firepower. The 27-year-old has delivered over the last two games, scoring a combined 39 points while shooting close to 54 percent (.538) from the floor in those outings.

Right away, Clarkson has secured a solid role, averaging 24.3 minutes in three contests with the Jazz. He's not going to provide a significant number of rebounds or steals in most games, but the sixth-year veteran can dish out some dimes in his best performances.

If you need points from someone at the end of your bench, he seems like a good fit while the Jazz rely on him in the second unit.