Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones to Discuss Future on Thursday

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will stay on the hot seat for at least one more day as David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported team owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones will meet with Garrett Thursday to determine his future with the franchise.

Garrett met with Cowboys brass on Monday and Tuesday, per NFL Network's Jane Slater, but news did not drop regarding his fate.

The former Cowboys backup quarterback became the team's head coach midway through the 2010 season and has amassed an 85-67 regular-season record.

Dallas has made the playoffs three times under Garrett but has not advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys recently finished off a disappointing 8-8 season that started with high expectations.

Dallas' first three games ended with victories by an average of 17.7 points heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints in what seemed to be a meeting between two of the NFC's powerhouses. However, Dallas failed to muster anything all night en route to a 12-10 defeat.

Dallas' struggling offense was a theme this year despite the second-year leap of wideout Michael Gallup, a few monster performances from No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper, the Pro Bowl backfield of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott and a talented offensive line.

Losses included a 26-15 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day and a pair of nine-point outings against the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

All three phases struggled at one time or another though, with kicker Brett Maher getting cut midseason and the Dallas defense allowing 24.3 points per game from Weeks 10 through 15 en route to a 2-4 mark during that span.

Garrett has led the Cowboys to 8-8 seasons or better in eight of his nine full-year campaigns, with the lone exception a 2015 year when quarterback Tony Romo missed all but 12 games due to injury.

But a season that started with so much promise after an NFC East-title winning campaign in 2018 is undoubtedly disappointing, leading to the belief that the Cowboys will "part ways" with him per ESPN's Adam Schefter.