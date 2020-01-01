Wild Named as Hosts for 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NHL announced Wednesday that the 2021 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at the Minnesota Twins' Target Field in Minneapolis:

It will mark the 13th Winter Classic and the Wild's first appearance in the annual game.

The Wild did take part in an NHL Stadium Series game in 2016, however, as they beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 in front of 50,000 people at the University of Minnesota's TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Aside from the playoffs, the Winter Classic has been the premier game on the NHL schedule every year since the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008.

While the date and visiting opponent for next year's Winter Classic have not yet been announced, the game has traditionally been played on New Year's Day, including the 2020 edition between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Wild reached the playoffs in six straight seasons from 2012-13 through 2017-18 before missing out last season with just 83 points.

So far this season, the Wild are 19-17-5. With 43 points, they are fifth in the Western Conference's Central Division and find themselves just three points out of a playoff spot.

Minnesota is a veteran-laden team, as Eric Staal (35 years old), Ryan Suter (34 years old) and Zach Parise (35 years old) are three of its leading scorers this season.

The Wild may not be one of the NHL's top teams by the time next year's Winter Classic rolls around, but given Minnesota's status as one of the biggest hockey-loving states in America, it is a fine fit for such a major spectacle.