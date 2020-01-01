Look: WWE's Charlotte Flair, Andrade Reveal Engagement

Brian Ach/Getty Images

WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade rang in the new year with an engagement.

The couple made the announcement in separate posts on Twitter:

Rumors of Flair and Andrade dating began early last year. Their first public appearance as a couple came during WrestleMania weekend in April when they walked the red carpet together at an event for the Boys and Girls Club of America.

There had been speculation for months that the pair were engaged.

Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra reported in April that Flair "used her pull" to get Andrade moved back to SmackDown after he had initially been moved to Raw during the Superstar shake-up, and WWE acquiesced because of their engagement.

While those rumors may have been premature, the Queen and El Idolo kicked off 2020 in grand fashion.