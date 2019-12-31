Mother of Clemson RB Travis Etienne Says She's Gotten Threats from LSU Fans

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Donnetta Etienne, the mother of Clemson running back Travis Etienne, said Monday she's received threats from LSU fans ahead of the teams' clash in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

"We from Louisiana. We are getting all kind of threats," she wrote on Twitter. "Sad but true. God is in control. Nothing can penetrate the blood of Jesus..We are blessed!!"

She expanded on the situation in an interview Tuesday with Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News:

"One person said we had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana. I didn't take it serious, I just got off social media.

"LSU fans are kind of over the top. We have nothing against LSU; it's not LSU, it's LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn't like about it is it's not Travis playing LSU, it's Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy and we haven't even played the game yet."

Etienne is a Louisiana native who attended Jennings High School in the state. He received a scholarship offer from LSU as a 4-star prospect in 2017, but he chose to join Clemson instead.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday the program should have made a bigger effort to secure one of that year's top in-state prospects.

"It was something we should've done a better job of," Orgeron said, per Keepfer. "He was one who got away. Every time I see him having success, I'm sick to my stomach."

Clemson and LSU will face off for the national title Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.