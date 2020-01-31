WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 31

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Coming off the heels of a breakneck Royal Rumble weekend, the January 31 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was given the title Super SmackDown as a night defined by huge matches.

Roman Reigns and The Usos teamed up once again to take down King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. These teams have been fighting forever, and this felt like it could be the final chapter in this rivalry.

Braun Strowman finally got his promised Christmas present as he was set to fight Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He had already defeated The Artist multiple times, and this time he could win his first singles championship in WWE.

The SmackDown tag team champions also had new challengers on the horizon as a No. 1 contender Fatal 4-Way match was set. The Miz and John Morrison battled against Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and The Revival.

After a brutal fight on the Royal Rumble Kickoff, Shorty G looked to gain some redemption in a rematch with Sheamus in The Celtic Warrior's first match back on the blue brand in months.

Before the Super Bowl, Super SmackDown promised a massive show that would not be soon forgotten.