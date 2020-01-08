WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 8

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

After celebrating a year to remember in NXT, the January 8 edition of NXT truly started off 2020 for the black-and-gold brand.

Four of the biggest rising stars in NXT competed in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American Championship. Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes all presented dangerous potential challenges to Roderick Strong.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic began in the new year with two fantastic matches. NXT tag champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly clashed with NXT UK tag champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

Meanwhile, the runners-up from 2019's Dusty Classic, The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, faced the dangerous duo from Imperium, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Bartel.

After her huge victory over Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley started the year off as NXT women's champion, ready for any challenger.

With Worlds Collide and WWE Royal Rumble 2020 approaching, this week's NXT event promised to build momentum anew for a brand still on the rise.