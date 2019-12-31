Final WWE Raw of 2019 Sees Viewership Increase with Lana-Lashley Wedding Segment

Credit: WWE.com

The final WWE Raw of 2019 averaged 2.439 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast Monday, according to Showbuzz Daily (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

That is a significant increase from last week's pre-taped Christmas episode, which averaged just 1.835 million viewers.

The Dec. 30 show was headlined by the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. As is always the case with wedding segments in WWE, however, there were several interruptions, and it ended with both Lana and Lashley covered in wedding cake.

Liv Morgan interrupted to profess her love to Lana, but Lana attacked her and tossed her out of the ring. Then, Rusev emerged from the wedding cake to beat down Lashley, and the show ended with both Rusev and Morgan throwing cake at Lana.

Although the segment was widely panned on social media, it has received millions of views on YouTube thus far.

For those who didn't necessarily enjoy the wedding, there were still some compelling moments on Monday's show. Chief among them was a promo segment that saw Randy Orton come to the ring on crutches and declare that a knee injury would keep him out for a significant amount of time and perhaps even force him to retire.

It was ultimately all a ruse, though, as Orton suckered in AJ Styles and laid him out with an RKO much to the delight of the live crowd.

Also, Charlotte Flair announced her entry into the women's Royal Rumble match before beating Natalya, The Street Profits beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy, Andrade beat Ricochet, and the duo of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe fought off Seth Rollins and AOP.

One thing the episode effectively did was set the stage for an even bigger show next week, as Andrade will defend the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio, The Viking Raiders will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits and The O.C., and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will appear.

