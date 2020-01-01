New Year’s Resolutions for WWE and AEW Heading into 2020

3 of 6

Imagine having a wealth of talented performers at your disposal and signaling out just four of them to highlight consistently.

For WWE Creative, that became a reality last year as it relied far too heavily on Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair at the expense of the other women on the roster.

The original horsewomen of NXT were a crutch on which the writing team leaned on while patting themselves on the accomplishments of the division, including the first-ever women’s main event in WrestleMania history.

In doing so, the creative team stunted the growth of its other female performers. Women such as Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross experienced moderate success, but rather than building on their momentum, the focus returned to the Four Horsewomen.

For WWE to successfully continue implementing its much-discussed, much-celebrated women’s evolution, it must move beyond those four and focus on developing characters and stories for the other performers on the roster.

We have already seen the women’s tag titles de-emphasized, unless the rivalry involves one of the chosen four. We have seen talented competitors such as Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Naomi and Natalya relegated to the sidelines due to the writers’ inability to craft something compelling for them.

There is no denying that Lynch, Flair, Banks and Bayley make up the core of the division, but at some point, they must be better utilized to help elevate the talent around them. Unless that happens, 2020 will be another year of underwhelming results. That it is kicking off with the same Lynch-Asuka match that kicked off last year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is indicative of the stale holding pattern the division finds itself in.