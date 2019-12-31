NFL Draft 2020: Mock Draft for Every Selection in Star-Studded 1st Round

Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

The NFL draft is more than just a selection process involving teams and incoming players. It is that, but it also serves as an introduction to the league's next wave of stars—and the 2020 class is likely to have plenty of them.

From LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young to Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah, there are several potential superstars to be had in Round 1. Many will become fixtures on Sunday night highlight shows in the very near future.

With the first 20 draft slots settled, now is a perfect time to examine where some of these future NFL standouts could land. We'll also take a look at some potential future stars who might not be well known to casual NFL fans just yet.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. Buffalo Bills: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

27. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

28. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

29. Kansas City Chiefs: John Simpson, OG, Clemson

30. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While quarterbacks like Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa aren't foreign to most NFL fans, Washington's Jacob Eason may be a little less familiar. However, he's going to be in the first-round conversation over the next few months.

While Eason, a transfer from Georgia, isn't the most polished quarterback in this class, his physical tools are intriguing.

"He has tremendous arm talent," one NFL executive said, per Dan Raley of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated. "He's big. He's smart. He's got a lot of the traits that we look for in a quarterback."

In some ways, Eason enters this draft class like Wyoming's Josh Allen did a couple of years ago—an unrefined but physically gifted signal-caller. Allen sort of sneaked into a star-studded group that included Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen.

Allen is about to start his first NFL playoff game.

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

While Young is the top edge-rushing prospect in this year's draft, he isn't the only one to be a potential NFL star. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa—fresh off a 2.5-sack performance in the Holiday Bowl—should soon be terrorizing quarterbacks at the pro level.

Epenesa has produced an impressive 22 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss over the past two years and was just named defensive MVP for his efforts against USC in the Holiday Bowl. Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller labeled him as the best power rusher and second-best edge-rusher in this draft class.

Listed at 6'6" and 280 pounds, Epenesa is a great fit for any team looking to rush from the defensive end position. He may be a bit lower on the draft boards of teams utilizing a 3-4 base defense.

As long as Epenesa officially declares for the draft, though, don't expect him to fall out of the first round.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

While there has been a dearth of NFL-ready wide receivers in recent years, the trend changed a bit in 2019. Players like A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin have made an immediate impact. Interestingly, the 2020 receiver class could be even better.

Jeudy is likely to be the first wideout off the board because of his consistent dominance of SEC defenses. Several more wideouts could go in Round 1, including Jeudy's teammate Henry Ruggs III.

While Jeudy is a precise route-runner with impeccable timing, Ruggs is a burner who can stretch the field right out of the gate for an NFL team. This year, he has caught 38 passes for 719 yards and seven touchdowns—an impressive average of 18.9 yards per catch.

The question with Ruggs isn't about his NFL star potential, it's about whether he'll declare for the draft after Wednesday's Citrus Bowl.

If Ruggs does declare, he'll almost certainly join Jeudy near the top of NFL draft boards.