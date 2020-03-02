Aaron Gordon Ruled Out for Magic vs. Trail Blazers Due to Knee Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out for Monday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of right knee inflammation.

This is not the first time the Slam Dunk Contest star has dealt with an injury this season. Gordon disclosed on Dec. 28 to reporters following the Magic's 111-100 loss at Milwaukee, a game he exited in the third quarter, that he had been playing on a bothersome left Achilles tendon for "a while":

The 24-year-old underwent an MRI on Dec. 29, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Roy Parry, and it revealed no structural damage to the Achilles. A team spokesman told Parry that the MRI confirmed "the soreness and symptoms Gordon has experienced in his ankle and Achilles area are the result of a previous ankle sprain."

Gordon had missed three games with a sprained ankle suffered Nov. 20 against the Toronto Raptors.

The 2014 fourth overall draft pick is averaging 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.9 minutes across 54 games (all starts) for the 27-33 Magic this season.

With Gordon out, head coach Steve Clifford will likely lean on the likes of Terrence Ross.