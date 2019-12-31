Luis Suarez 'Very Happy' at Barcelona, Open to Extension Amid Contract Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has said he's "very happy" at the Camp Nou as he prepares to enter the final 18 months of his deal.

Suarez—who turns 33 in January—has a contract with the Blaugrana until June 2021, but he could agree a new deal to take him beyond that date.

The Uruguay international told Jordi Gil and Albert Roge of Sport: "I am very happy at the club. I have always given my all. The statistics and the numbers back that up. I think I am still at the top of my game, and when it's time to talk, we will come to an [agreement]."

It's inevitable for players to be scrutinised the further they creep into their 30s, particularly for Suarez, who is an attacker that relies largely on speed and quick reflexes.

Suarez has scored 13 goals and recorded nine assists in 21 appearances for Barcelona this season.

ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland agreed with the striker that his goal during a 5-2 win over Mallorca in early December might have been the best of his career to date, via Premier Sports:

The South American joined Barcelona from Liverpool in July 2014 and was regarded as arguably the fiercest finisher on the planet at the time.

Suarez scored 59 goals in 53 appearances for the Blaugrana during the 2015-16 campaign, but his numbers have steadily declined since then. He netted 37 times in 2016-17, 31 goals in the following campaign and 25 last term, his joint-lowest tally since his first full season with Liverpool (2011-12).

Manager Ernesto Valverde will also take into account the fact talismanic Lionel Messi looks so at ease playing alongside the Uruguayan, with both Barca stars sitting among La Liga's most prolific players this year:

Spanish football experts Guillem Balague and Graham Hunter recently appeared on Premier Sports, agreeing Suarez has been Messi's best strike partner to date:

Suarez will be 34 by the time his current agreement at the Camp Nou is scheduled to end, but his upbeat attitude towards a new deal suggests the club may be happy to keep him into more senior years.

Barcelona will return from the winter break on Saturday when they travel to Catalan rivals Espanyol.