Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United Will Not Sign a Forward 'For the Sake Of' It

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club will not sign a new forward "for the sake of" it in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for Erling Haaland in the upcoming midseason market, but the Norwegian prodigy completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund instead this week.

Speaking ahead of the team's clash with Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, Solskjaer hinted the team were still interested in improving their options up top but wouldn't rush to sign a player who didn't fit their blueprint, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph:

"I'm a striker by nature and I've always been an optimist. I'm optimistic we can keep players fit and, if the right ones become available, we do have the resources, and I do have the backing from the board, but it's also about getting the right ones.

"There's no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good. It has to be the right type, and it has to be a good investment for the long term as well."

United's attacking play has been their strong point this season, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial providing a trademark thrust in the final third.

Mason Greenwood has also emerged as an excellent alternative to the duo, with the 18-year-old showing he's capable of scoring goals at the highest level. Squawka Football examined the current firepower available to Solskjaer:

Daniel James has also been a shrewd attacking addition since arriving from Swansea City in the summer and referenced his own strong linkup with Rashford:

According to Ducker, having missed out on Haaland, the club will look to secure another option in the attacking third. "United also want a midfielder and are among a host of clubs interested in Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho," continued the report.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News outlined why United eventually opted against signing Haaland:

While there are areas of the United squad that require improvement, it's understandable that Solskjaer doesn't want to upset the dynamic in the setup at the moment.

United have shown great potential at times this term, earning wins over Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur; they also secured back-to-back wins against Newcastle United and Burnley before Wednesday's showdown with Arsenal.

It would be a shock if United made major moves in the January window after missing out on Haaland. The challenge for the Red Devils, who sit in fifth in the Premier League, will now be ensuring they secure UEFA Champions League football next term and remain in the market for elite operators.