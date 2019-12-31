2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Destination for Sleeper Prospects and Top Names

Eli Lucero/Associated Press

Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are household names among college football fans, and they'll certainly be among the most popular prospects for the 2020 NFL draft.

But as top-tier quarterbacks deserve plenty of attention, they often command an oversized portion of the spotlight.

Whether it's because they don't play a glamorous position, attend a non-power school or are lost among a team of stars, quality prospects get overshadowed. Even if only briefly, we're highlighting players who match one of those categories.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

22. Tennessee Titans: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

23. Buffalo Bills: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

24. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

26. Seattle Seahawks: Creed Humphrey, OG, Oklahoma

27. New England Patriots: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

28. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

31. San Francisco 49ers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

32. Baltimore Ravens: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

During the 2017 draft, the Broncos used a first-round selection on Garett Bolles. But they must be prepared to move on.

According to Aniello Piro of Mile High Sports, Bolles registered 28 holding penalties in his first two seasons and 15 total penalties in 2019. He should return to Denver in 2020, but it's the final year of his rookie contract, per Spotrac.

Louisville left tackle Mekhi Becton should be an interesting possibility for the Broncos in the middle of the first round.

In 2019, per Pro Football Focus, the 20-year-old allowed just 12 pressures in 314 pass-blocking snaps. PFF also graded him as the third-best run-blocking tackle in the ACC.

Becton might not surpass Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs at his position, but he has a great opportunity to be the fourth-best tackle on some draft boards.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

How much longer will Drew Brees play?

Though the 40-year-old is still producing at a sensational level, New Orleans must be prepared for the post-Brees days. Teddy Bridgewater played remarkably well in his brief action this season, but he's headed for free agency. And Taysom Hill is more valuable as a Swiss Army knife on offense than a full-time quarterback.

If the Saints are sold on a prospect, it's probably time to strike. And perhaps Jordan Love will be that player.

As a sophomore, he threw for 3,567 yards with an 8.6-yard average, totaling 39 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. Utah State coach Matt Wells left for Texas Tech after the season, and his departure hurt Love as he managed 20 scores but threw 17 interceptions this season.

Still, that production in 2018 suggests the 21-year-old can thrive in the right system, and Saints coach Sean Payton is one of the most respected offensive minds in the NFL.

This might be an ideal match for both sides.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

For good reason, Alabama's high-powered offense hoarded the praise. The unit boasted first-round talents in Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Wills and Alex Leatherwood with DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris as definite draft picks.

Nevertheless, junior safety Xavier McKinney was anything but quiet for the Crimson Tide's defense.

He posted a team-high 85 tackles with 4.5 for loss and two sacks, also forcing four fumbles and grabbing three interceptions. He broke up five passes, blocked a kick and ceded 34 catches for 328 yards on 57 targets, per PFF.

That sort of production as a run defender and in coverage is a fit for any system. And the 49ers should be thrilled if he's available near the end of the first round.

If the Niners lose Jimmie Ward in free agency—his contract expires after 2019, per Spotrac—McKinney should be a top target.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.