Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks to Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury Suffered vs. 49ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks likely requires surgery on his knee, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed to reporters Monday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier that Kendricks was "believed to have torn his ACL."

The Seahawks open the playoffs Sunday on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Kendricks exited Sunday's 26-21 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter. The team initially ruled him questionable to return with a knee injury. A torn ACL would obviously take him out of the entire postseason, regardless of how far the Seahawks go.

The 29-year-old finished the regular season with 71 combined tackles, three sacks and an interception in 14 appearances. A hamstring injury kept him out for a pair of games earlier this month.

Carroll had some good news Monday, revealing that Quandre Diggs could get the green light to play against Philadelphia after a high-ankle sprain ruled him out of Seattle's last two games:

Kendricks re-signed with the Seahawks on a one-year deal in March, so his injury comes as he's about to approach free agency.

Carroll left the door open for a reunion, telling reporters he's hopeful of having Kendricks back in the Pacific Northwest in 2020.