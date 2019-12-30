Dolphins Fire Offensive Coordinator Chad O'Shea After 1 Season

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea is out after one season, the team announced Monday.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden were fired as well.

O'Shea was the New England Patriots' wide receivers coach from 2009 to 2018 before joining Brian Flores' staff after Flores became the Dolphins' head coach.

Miami ranks 27th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and gained the sixth-fewest yards in the NFL (310 per game).

Placing the blame on O'Shea for the offense's struggles would be unfair, though. The Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans, where Tannehill played better than he ever has. Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and Kenyan Drake were also moved, forcing O'Shea to adapt on the fly.

Nobody can expect a rebuilding team that loses four offensive starters from 2018 to be very good.

Some are wondering whether O'Shea will have to wait long before he lands on his feet.

The Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns have formally requested to interview Josh McDaniels.

O'Shea would be a natural replacement given his experience in New England.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will be on their second offensive coordinator in as many years, which isn't great for Josh Rosen. The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero noted Rosen will be on his fourth different coordinator since entering the league in 2018.

Miami may not view the 22-year-old as the long-term answer. He threw for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions in six appearances.

With a stockpile of draft picks, Flores may prefer to target a new quarterback in the offseason as he reshapes his staff.