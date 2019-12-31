Jorginho Says 'Youth Is Not an Excuse' for Chelsea Starlets After Arsenal Win

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has said all the team's players will need to take responsibility if Blues are going to finish in the top four of the Premier League, suggesting "youth is not an excuse" for poor performances.

Chelsea were 2-1 winners at Arsenal on Sunday, ensuring they remained fourth in the table. However, they were fortunate to come away from the Emirates Stadium with all three points having struggled to click into gear for long spells of the game.

Jorginho was introduced into the game in the first period as Blues manager Frank Lampard sought to give Chelsea a hold on the game. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Jorginho said the players will need to show more to preserve their position, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

"I think when you play for Chelsea, we talk a lot about 'young, young, young, young' but we are in the middle of the season and every player has to take responsibility.

"Not just the older players. Of course, the younger players need more help but youth is not an excuse, you just have to be ready, prepared for the game, prepared to fight, because you are playing for Chelsea in the Premier League and that's it.

"[Beating Arsenal] was very important for us. It's quite hard to win away, especially when it's a derby, and the feeling is crazy. But now we need to change our mindset and win at home as well because we are losing too many points."

Chelsea fell behind in the game after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring. However, late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham saw the Blues snatch a dramatic win at the Gunners:

Football writer David Amoyal commented on the influence of Jorginho after he entered the game, as he helped Chelsea stem the flow of relentless Arsenal attacks:

Lampard is blessed with a number of high-quality options in central midfield and has opted to start Mateo Kovacic alongside N'Golo Kante frequently this term. Jorginho's efforts on Sunday were a reminder of his qualities.

In frantic games, the Italy international is capable of slowing down the tempo of play with his composure on the ball and varied passing range.

Per the Orbinho Twitter account, when Jorginho was introduced into the match, Chelsea were able to dominate the ball:

Following the winning goal, Abraham also talked up the talents of the 28-year-old:

Lampard's side has been rife with young players this season, and it's no surprise performance levels have been up and down as such.

Jorginho's desire to see Chelsea compete in the short term is understandable, though, as he is in the peak years of his career. Players with his experience and quality will be crucial for the Blues if they are to enjoy a prosperous 2020.