Paul Pogba Will Not Leave Manchester United in January, Says Mino Raiola

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has said the midfielder will stay at Manchester United and has ruled out a departure in the January transfer window.

Raiola told Sky Sports News (h/t Alex Richards at the Mirror) that Pogba has a good relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is happy to stay at Old Trafford.

"Paul has always respected Manchester United just as Manchester United has also always respected Paul. And the only one that talks for Manchester United and for Paul is Ole, because he comments in the paper and in the press.

"I go by what he [Solskjaer] says. He [Pogba] will not move, and that's OK. We are good with them. Paul is a little bit struggling with his injury that we tried to resolve and I think that’s our main interest now.

"So if Ole has ideas about my player and he wants to talk to me about it, he knows my number. And until that moment I talk with Ed Woodward, because that's the person that I talk to at the club. I never spoke with Ole.

"So I don’t know. I only know that Paul respects him, loves him for what he has done in the past with him. And that's it, that’s the only thing I know about Ole."

Pogba has only managed five Premier League starts for Manchester United in 2019-20 and has seen his campaign interrupted by an ankle injury that kept him out for three months.

The 26-year-old returned in the 2-0 defeat to Watford and featured in the win over Newcastle United but was absent again for Sunday's victory at Burnley:

Pogba has been regularly linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, manager Zinedine Zidane has been told to "give up" on trying to sign the midfielder, according to Mario Cortegana and Carlos Forjanes at AS.

Former club Juventus have also been rumoured to be keen on bringing Pogba back to Italy and are willing to offer £52 million and Emre Can, according to Tuttosport (h/t Jake Polden at the Mirror).

Solskjaer has been asked about the speculation and said Pogba will not be sold in January:

Yet Pogba's future is likely to continue to be a source of speculation, particularly as he does not want to sign a contract extension at Manchester United, according to the Mirror's Simon Mullock.

Manchester United face Arsenal next in the Premier League on New Year's Day, but it remains to be seen if Pogba will be involved in the clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Pogba was one of four players who did not train on Monday, but the club confirmed their absences "does not necessarily mean they are unavailable for action."