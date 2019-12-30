Jadon Sancho Transfer Rumours: Dortmund to Listen to Bids After Haaland Signing

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to listen to offers for their winger Jadon Sancho, with Manchester United said to be in the hunt for the starlet.

According to Paul Hirst and Ian Whittell of The Times, the Bundesliga side are ready to sell the England international in the summer, with his current deal at the Westfalenstadion poised to expire at the end of the 2021-22 term.

"Dortmund are likely to ask for more than £100 million for him, and he will not be short of suitors. United, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona would all be interested in signing him," continued the report. "Under the terms of Sancho’s departure from City, they have the right to match any successful bid for him."

