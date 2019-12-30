Eli Manning Doubts He'd Return to Back Up Giants' Daniel Jones or Another NFL QB

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Eli Manning had started 210 consecutive games for the New York Giants at one point in his career.

The 38-year-old is not interested in transitioning into a career backup now:

Manning was benched this season for rookie Daniel Jones following Week 2 and served as the backup quarterback for the majority of 2019. Manning started in Weeks 14 and 15 while Jones recovered from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 13.

The 4-12 Giants went 1-3 in Manning's starts and 3-11 in Jones', including a nine-game losing streak.

Manning's contract expired following New York's 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's regular-season finale.

New York has been home to Manning since the 2004 NFL draft when the Giants traded with the then-San Diego Chargers, who had selected him with the top overall pick out of Ole Miss. Since, the four-time Pro Bowler has led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles (2007, 2011).

Big Blue defeated the visiting Miami Dolphins 36-20 at MetLife Stadium in what's was likely Manning's final home start on Dec. 15:

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Manning also said "he needs time to think about his future and hasn't made a decision. ... All options are on the table. Retirement still seems most likely, but expect him (or his agent) to at least investigate if there could be any NFL QB jobs for him."

If this is it for Manning, he will walk away with 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions with a 117-117 record.

As for the Giants, changes are already underway as head coach Pat Shurmur was fired Monday morning after two seasons with the team. Shurmur went 9-23 and failed to make the postseason.

Jones has been established as the Giants' quarterback moving forward, and the franchise will have the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft to build around him.