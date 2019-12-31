Brighton vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion host Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday in one of the first Premier League fixtures of 2020.

Both teams head into the match after morale-boosting wins. The Seagulls overcame relegation rivals Bournemouth 2-0, while the Blues came from behind to win at Arsenal.

Frank Lampard's side are favourites for victory on New Year's Day and ran out 2-0 winners when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge in September.

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Brighton 29-10, Draw 27-10, Chelsea 91-100

Match Preview

Brighton's win over Bournemouth saw them move five points clear of the relegation zone heading into 2020 and means they have now won four of their last seven home games.

Manager Graham Potter told reporters after the match that "home form is vital" to staying in the top flight, and he says his team must approach Wednesday's match with confidence:

The Brighton boss confirmed his team will once again be without midfielder Solly March and winger Jose Izquierdo but otherwise has no new injury concerns.

The hosts will be the underdogs, but players such as Aaron Mooy and Neal Maupay have shone this season and will prove a handful for the Chelsea defence:

The Blues have been impressive on their travels this season and won seven of 10 matches away from Stamford Bridge, only Liverpool have a better record in the top flight.

Yet Lampard said his side rode their luck on Sunday at Arsenal as they came from behind to win for the first time this season:

Chelsea have confirmed they will be without Marcos Alonso and Reece James due to injury, while Christian Pulisic is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Lampard may decide to stick to a back four against Brighton and could also bring Jorginho back into the starting XI after he played a key role against Arsenal after coming off the bench.

The Chelsea boss praised his team's "spirit and desire" after Sunday's win, and if they can maintain those levels at Brighton they should have enough quality to overcome the hosts.