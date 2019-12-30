2020 NFL Draft: Latest 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions After Week 17

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

With the 2019 NFL regular season complete, we now know the draft order for the first 20 selections. While the postseason has to unfold before the final 12 slots will be settled, we have a much clearer picture of the draft order.

You'll find that draft order here, with the playoff teams being ordered according to record. You'll also find a full Round 1 mock based on the updated order and a closer look at some of the draft's top prospects and potential pairings.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

2. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

27. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

28. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

29. Kansas City Chiefs: John Simpson, OG, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy is arguably the top wide receiver in this draft class, and he could easily be one of the first players off the board. Fortunately for the New York Giants, the three teams in front of them have bigger needs than wide receiver.

Jeudy would be a tremendous addition for the Giants, who parted with former No. 1 receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason. While Jeudy isn't the field-stretcher that Beckham can be, he's a sure-handed No. 1 target capable of taking over a game.

In 2018, when he played with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, Jeudy caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Heading into his second season, quarterback Daniel Jones could benefit greatly from a pass-catcher like Jeudy, a precision route-runner who will almost always be in the right place. Partnering Jeudy with Jones, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram would give New York one of the most exciting young offenses in the entire league.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

It certainly feels like the Los Angeles Chargers are on the verge of parting with longtime starter Philip Rivers, though the team hasn't given a clear indication to this point.

"It's not something I'm thinking much about right now," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.

Parting with Rivers is at least an option, as he's scheduled to enter the free-agent market. Therefore, L.A.'s disappointing season may end up being a blessing. With the sixth-overall pick in the draft, the Chargers should have a good shot at landing a new quarterback.

LSU's Joe Burrow appears to be the top quarterback prospect in this class, and landing him may require a trade up. However, the Chargers could potentially stay at six and land a player like Oregon's Justin Herbert.

While Herbert has lost a little luster over the course of this season, he remains an extremely talented prospect and a possible franchise signal-caller. While he lacks consistency, he isn't a one-year standout like Burrow and he doesn't have the injury concerns of Tagovailoa.

8. Arizona Cardinals: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

While Jeudy may be the top receiver prospect, this class is loaded with pass-catching talent. If a team like the Arizona Cardinals is looking for a new No. 1 receiver, it will have options.

Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. is among the top options in the draft. He has ideal size at 6'2" and 220 pounds, and a good amount of game speed and athleticism to go with it. He is also versatile and filled a variety of roles for the Buffaloes, including runner and returner.

Because of his versatility and after-the-catch ability would make him an exciting addition to Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Kingsbury had a lot of success in 2019 by spreading out opposing defenses.

Shenault would likely see a lot of one-on-one opportunities in Arizona and could develop into a tremendous catch-and-run target for second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.