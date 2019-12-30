Oleksandr Zinchenko on Pep Guardiola: 'He's the Best in the World, No Doubt'

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has said Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world after the Spaniard set a new benchmark on Sunday.

City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United was Guardiola's 100th victory as a manager in the Premier League in just his 134th game as Sky Blues boss:

With City trailing leaders Liverpool by 14 points this term, it seems unlikely Guardiola will be able to match Sir Alex Ferguson by winning three consecutive Premier League titles—the legendary Scot achieved the feat twice with Manchester United.

And Jurgen Klopp pipped the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss to FIFA's Best Coach award back in September.

But Zinchenko believes Guardiola's latest record is proof he remains the best manager in the world, per Jonathan Smith of Goal: "It's unbelievable. He's the best in the world, no doubt. For me, the most important thing is he knows the right thing to say at the right time, and the team feels these type of moments. Of course, he is unbelievable with tactics."

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were the goalscorers for City against the Blades as they returned to winning ways following a 3-2 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Wednesday, City are back in Premier League action against Everton before they kick off their FA Cup defence with a third-round tie against Port Vale.

Despite having possibly already lost the Premier League title race to Liverpool, Guardiola can still make 2019-20 a success if he can lead City to victory in the cup competitions.

They are already in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they will face local rivals Manchester United, and are among the favourites for the UEFA Champions League despite drawing Real Madrid in the last 16:

City have never won Europe's most prestigious trophy, but Guardiola won it twice during his tenure at Barca.

If he can lead the Sky Blues to European glory this term, he will further cement his legend at the Etihad Stadium while also joining Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane as the only managers to win the competition three times.