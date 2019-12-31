Premier League Week 21 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

A new year means a full schedule of Premier League football to look forward to, with all 20 teams in English football's top flight seeking to get 2020 off to an ideal start.

Runaway leaders Liverpool will be in action on Thursday, when they face an impressive Sheffield United side. However, the rest of the league takes to the field on New Year's Day.

The standout encounter on Wednesday is between Arsenal and Manchester United, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta seeking his first win since taking charge. Earlier in the day, Manchester City host Everton, who have been rejuvenated since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

Here is the schedule in full for the Week 21 matches and a preview of a couple of the standout games.

Premier League, Week 21 Fixtures and Predictions (GMT)

Wednesday, January 1

12:30 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea (3-1)

12:30 p.m. Burnley vs. Aston Villa (1-0)

3 p.m. Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur (0-1)

3 p.m. Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-2)

3 p.m. Newcastle United vs. Leicester City (1-3)

5:30 p.m. Norwich City vs. Crystal Palace (1-1)

5:30 p.m. West Ham United vs. Bournemouth (2-2)

5:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Everton (2-1)

8 p.m. Arsenal vs. Manchester United (1-2)

Thursday, January 2

8 p.m. Liverpool vs. Sheffield United (2-0)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Everton

After their dramatic loss to Wolves, Manchester City got back on track with a battling win at home to Sheffield United on Sunday. They will be out to back that up against Everton.

Pep Guardiola will have been pleased with the resolve shown by his team, albeit they weren't at their fluid best in the match.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring with his first strike since November, but he's been a standout goalscorer in the top flight this decade, per OptaJoe:

Everton are unlikely to be a soft touch, though, as they've rediscovered some form over the past few weeks.

After some stellar work from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, Ancelotti has taken the team on again, picking up wins in his first two games in charge. And in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Italian manager has a young forward in a goalscoring groove.

Per Sky Sports Statto, nobody was more prolific than the 22-year-old in the Premier League in December:

Everton have it in them to make this a challenging game for City, with the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison capable of causing the opposition defence issues. However, with Aguero back among the goals, City will edge an entertaining contest.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

It's been a difficult start to life at the Emirates Stadium for Arteta, with the loss to Chelsea on Sunday certain to have stung.

For spells in Sunday's game, the Gunners were excellent and could have easily run away with the match in the first period. However, late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener.

Here's what the new boss had to say following the defeat:

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell was encouraged by some aspects of Arteta's Arsenal despite the defeat:

United have it in them to take advantage of the problems the Gunners have had in recent weeks, as they are electric in transition through players such as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James.

It would be no surprise to see United sitting a little deeper than usual in this clash, seeking to soak up pressure and spring when they win the ball back. If they can execute that plan effectively, the Red Devils should be able to keep up their strong form.