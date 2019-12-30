Bayern Munich Manager Hansi Flick Says RB Leipzig Biggest Threat in Title Race

TF-Images/Getty Images

Interim Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said RB Leipzig have "the biggest potential" to end the seven years of dominance his club have enjoyed in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund were the last side other than Bayern to win the German title back in 2011-12.

At the midway stage of the 2019-20 season, though, the defending champions sit third in the Bundesliga table, four points back from leaders Leipzig:

Flick believes Julian Nagelsmann's side are the best of a handful of sides who could pip Bayern to the title this term, per Kicker (h/t Goal's Sam France):

"Of all our rivals, Leipzig have the biggest potential and most options. RB have a good, well-balanced squad. It's important that the second- or third-choice players have the same quality. Leipzig have the advantage at the moment, but teams like Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen mustn't be underestimated."

Flick has been appointed caretaker Bayern boss until the end of the season following the November dismissal of Niko Kovac.

Kovac, 48, took up the manager's role at the Allianz Arena in July 2018 and won a domestic double in his debut season.

However, after an underwhelming start to the 2019-20 campaign, his dismissal did not come as a huge surprise as he had never seemed a good fit:

Flick oversaw four consecutive wins in all competitions on first taking up the interim role.

Bayern then suffered back-to-back defeats to Leverkusen and Gladbach before they went into the winter break on the back of four more wins in a row.

They return to action in the German top flight on January 19, when they visit Hertha Berlin.