Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta is still on the hunt for his first win as Arsenal manager and will be out to secure it on Wednesday when Manchester United are the visitors to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners conceded twice late on Sunday to let a one-goal lead slip against Chelsea, eventually losing 2-1 to their London rivals. It's a result that leaves Arsenal languishing down in 12th in the Premier League table.

They are welcoming an in-form United team to north London as well. The Red Devils picked up wins in their last two matches, and they will be a huge threat on the counter-attack at the Emirates on New Year's Day.

Odds

Arsenal win (8/5)

Draw (53/20)

Manchester United win (31/20)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Wednesday, January 1

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC Sports (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

On Sunday, Arteta would have felt as though a crucial win was in touching distance for his team, having played well for long spells against the Blues. The manner in which Arsenal caved in late on would have been a concern.

After taking a first-half lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the contest around in the final eight minutes:

The first goal came about after a disappointing mistake from goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who got caught under a cross into the area. Per OptaJoe, the Germany international has made a number of costly blunders since arriving at Arsenal last summer:

Arteta would have been encouraged by some aspects of the performance, though, particularly in the first half when his side were dominant.

Up top, Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette linked well, while Mesut Ozil, who so often was stifled under the guidance of former manager Unai Emery, appeared revitalised in the No. 10 position.

Arsenal's intensity faded late in the game but patience will be needed for the Gunners to get better:

United will be hoping to capitalise on those frailties in the Arsenal defence and will be feeling confident about their chances of success at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Solskjaer's side have been able to dispatch of two deep-sitting sides in their last two matches, something they've had difficulties with throughout the season. Where they have typically excelled is against opponents who give them a chance to play on the break.

The indications are that Arteta will look to have Arsenal playing expansive football, and that means they will need to be wary of the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in transition. Per Sky Sports Statto, they've both been major threats this term:

It will be intriguing to see if Arteta tweaks his side and encourages them to be a little more compact in their play with the countering speed of United in mind.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils appear much more cohesive at the moment, and Arsenal pushing forward will leave space to target when the play breaks down. With that in mind, things are likely to get worse before they get better for Arteta.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United