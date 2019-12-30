Marshawn Lynch Talks Seahawks Return, Calls Reception from Fans 'Straight Love'

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks were disappointed Sunday night, but Marshawn Lynch was anything but disappointed by how fans at CenturyLink Field received him in his first game as a Seahawk since 2015 (NSFW language):

Lynch registered 34 yards and a leaping touchdown on 12 carries in the Seahawks' 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle lost on a last-second goal-line stop by the Niners, which clinched them the NFC West and top overall seed in the NFC:

With the loss, Seattle dropped to the NFC's fifth seed.

Seattle had converted a 4th-and-10 when quarterback Russell Wilson found John Ursua for an 11-yard catch at the San Francisco 1-yard line. Lynch was set to come into the game and presumably try to run in the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing play, but the Seahawks were called for delay of game and moved back to the 5-yard line.

Head coach Pete Carroll kept to himself what may have been:

Earlier in the fourth quarter, the 12s celebrated Lynch's touchdown by throwing Skittles onto the field:

The Seahawks signed Lynch on Monday to a contract for the remainder of this season in response to season-ending injuries to running backs Rashaad Penny (torn ACL), Chris Carson (fractured hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm). Lynch previously made a name for himself in Seattle from 2010 to '15, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2015. The 33-year-old last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and '18.

The 11-5 Seahawks will need the best of Beast Mode for their wild-card matchup in Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon.