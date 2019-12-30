Marshawn Lynch Talks Seahawks Return, Calls Reception from Fans 'Straight Love'December 30, 2019
The Seattle Seahawks were disappointed Sunday night, but Marshawn Lynch was anything but disappointed by how fans at CenturyLink Field received him in his first game as a Seahawk since 2015 (NSFW language):
Lynch registered 34 yards and a leaping touchdown on 12 carries in the Seahawks' 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle lost on a last-second goal-line stop by the Niners, which clinched them the NFC West and top overall seed in the NFC:
With the loss, Seattle dropped to the NFC's fifth seed.
Seattle had converted a 4th-and-10 when quarterback Russell Wilson found John Ursua for an 11-yard catch at the San Francisco 1-yard line. Lynch was set to come into the game and presumably try to run in the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing play, but the Seahawks were called for delay of game and moved back to the 5-yard line.
Head coach Pete Carroll kept to himself what may have been:
Earlier in the fourth quarter, the 12s celebrated Lynch's touchdown by throwing Skittles onto the field:
The Seahawks signed Lynch on Monday to a contract for the remainder of this season in response to season-ending injuries to running backs Rashaad Penny (torn ACL), Chris Carson (fractured hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm). Lynch previously made a name for himself in Seattle from 2010 to '15, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2015. The 33-year-old last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and '18.
The 11-5 Seahawks will need the best of Beast Mode for their wild-card matchup in Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon.
