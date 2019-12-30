NFL Draft 2020: Mock Draft Predictions for Every Team Selecting in 1st Round

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL regular season is complete, and the remaining bowl schedule is dwindling in the college football world.

This is both a reminder that life comes at you quick—remember when we were all overindulging in that sweet offseason optimism?—and a takeoff point to dive into a sea of mock drafts.

We've laid out our refreshed first-round board below, and then we'll take a closer look at how some of the top prospects fared in their bowl games.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

7. Carolina Panthers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

10. Cleveland Browns: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

11. New York Jets: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

12. Oakland Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

15. Denver Broncos: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

16. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

17. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

19. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

22. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

23. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

24. Minnesota Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

26. Seattle Seahawks: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

27. New England Patriots: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

28. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

30. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

31. San Francisco 49ers: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

32. Baltimore Ravens: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Top Prospect Performances at Bowl Games

Joe Burrow Goes Off at the Peach Bowl

Theoretically, the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners were a decent matchup for Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers. Even if the Sooners defense had a tendency to leak, their best-case-scenario offense had the firepower to keep pace with the Tigers.

Until the game actually kicked off, at least.

It soon became evident Burrow and the bunch were entirely too much for the Sooners. In his first appearance since claiming the Heisman Trophy, the electric quarterback needed just three plays—all of them passes—to get his team into the end zone.

Following a three-and-out, LSU would then score on its final six possessions of the half.

All seven scores came by way of a Burrow pass. With a rushing touchdown in the second half, he broke the record for total scores in a bowl game.

As much as LSU fans enjoyed the team's 63-28 victory, Bengals fans were probably just as thrilled. Cincinnati needs a franchise quarterback, and Burrow has separated himself from his pass-throwing peers.

Travis Etienne Takes Over Fiesta Bowl

Clemson running back Travis Etienne touched the ball 13 times in Saturday's 29-23 comeback win over Ohio State. Three of those touches reached the end zone.

His final touch was the exclamation point on a brilliant performance, a 34-yard catch-and-run that turned a two-point deficit into a lead the Tigers would never surrender.

Earlier, the 5'10", 210-pounder provided an eight-yard scoring run through traffic and then a you-can't-catch-me 53-yard scamper and score on a screen pass:

The 20-year-old looked like the next Alvin Kamara, which should force talent evaluators to move him at least onto the first-round bubble.

Etienne has rushed the ball 192 times this season. He's averaged an absurd eight yards per carry, while 18 of those attempts wound up in the end zone. His 32 receptions have spanned an average of 12.4 yards and yielded another four scores.

He's an electric moment waiting to happen, and he's more than ready to energize an NFL attack.

J.K. Dobbins Nearly Wills Ohio State to Victory

Nothing stopped Buckeyes rusher J.K. Dobbins at the Fiesta Bowl. An ankle injury is all that even temporarily slowed him down.

While Clemson figured out Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields enough to intercept him twice, it never could get a grasp on Dobbins. His 9.7 yards per carry is an eye-popping number on its own. But when coupled with the fact that he had 18 carries, it's almost impossible to believe.

"You normally don't see that type of running back go down just by one player," Clemson linebacker Chad Smith said before the game, per the Greenville News' Manie Robinson. "He's fast. He's quick. He'll make you miss, but he'll also run you over."

The Buckeyes knew Dobbins was coming, and they were powerless to stop him. Between his 18 carries and six receptions, he piled up 221 scrimmage yards on a score.

The 21-year-old may have been on the first-round bubble before the opening kick, but the monster performance just might get him into the top 32.