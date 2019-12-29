Redskins' Maurice Smith Out with Concussion After Leaving Game on Stretcher

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Maurice Smith #46 of the Washington Redskins is carted off the field after being injured in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Washington announced defensive back Maurice Smith was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted Smith met running back Ezekiel Elliott in the hole on a run before being carted off on a backboard. Elliott also stayed down and eventually limped off, but he returned a play later.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Dolphins Upset Brady and Pats; Chiefs Clinch 1st-Round Bye

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Upset Brady and Pats; Chiefs Clinch 1st-Round Bye

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    CMC Joins 1K, 1K Club

    Christian McCaffrey is 3rd player in NFL history with 1,000 rush yards and 1,000 receiving yards in same season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    CMC Joins 1K, 1K Club

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Rivers Wants the Smoke 🗣️

    Philip Rivers was jawing at 6'6", 310 lb DL Chris Jones after the whistle 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rivers Wants the Smoke 🗣️

    kansascity
    via kansascity

    Bottom of the NFL to Start Today

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Bottom of the NFL to Start Today

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report