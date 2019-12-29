Redskins' Maurice Smith Out with Concussion After Leaving Game on Stretcher

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Washington announced defensive back Maurice Smith was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted Smith met running back Ezekiel Elliott in the hole on a run before being carted off on a backboard. Elliott also stayed down and eventually limped off, but he returned a play later.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

