EPL Winners and Losers After Sunday's 2019 Week 20 Premier League Results

Just three matches took place during Sunday's Week 20 Premier League action, but they offered enough controversy to keep fans talking for days.

Liverpool edged Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to two VAR decisions that went their way, while Jorginho inspired a Chelsea comeback against Arsenal even though he perhaps should have been sent off earlier. In the final match of the day, the official gave Sergio Aguero a helping hand to score Manchester City's opener against Sheffield United.

Here are Sunday's results:

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United

Here are the top winners and losers from Sunday's matches.

Winner: Jorginho

Yes, Jorginho probably should have been sent off for a second bookable offence well before he bagged the equaliser against the Gunners. Even his own manager Frank Lampard acknowledged he could have:

But when he wasn't committing risky fouls, the Italian dominated the midfield battle. His introduction as a substitute in the first half completely changed the match, and it was only fitting the former Napoli man got the equaliser.

Jorginho's style of play doesn't often yield goals or assists, but he can dictate entire matches when he's clicking, and he was on Sunday. Arsenal fans will rightly be furious he got the chance to impact the match so much, but the 28-year-old deserves a ton of credit for his performance.

Loser: Premier League Officials

The lack of a red card for Jorginho was far from the only controversial decision the officials made Sunday. In the same match, Matteo Guendouzi arguably also should have been sent off, and he could have been called for a penalty as well.

At Anfield, a VAR check on Sadio Mane's goal took ages, and the video assistant took away a Wolves goal for what may or may not have been offside.

And in the final match of the day, Aguero got his goal after the official obstructed John Fleck, knocking him over. The officiating crew completely ignored protocol:

VAR has often been the centre of discussion this season, but perhaps the focus should be on the people in charge of the matches and the system.

Winner: Joe Gomez

In September, Gomez expressed frustration with his lack of playing time at Liverpool, per Goal's Sam France.

The youngster vowed to keep his head down and work hard, even though Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk were the clear top defensive duo at the club.

Since then, the 22-year-old has worked himself back into the rotation and made the most of his chances. And with Matip sidelined, Gomez has stepped up in a major way:

Wolves gave the Reds perhaps their biggest domestic test since the draw against Manchester United in October, but Gomez and Van Dijk stood firm. The duo has looked almost untouchable, and while that was expected from the Dutchman, Gomez has been just as good of late.

Loser: Bernd Leno

Mikel Arteta's first win as Arsenal manager seemed just about in the bag until his star goalkeeper Leno completely misjudged a cross on Sunday, handing Jorginho the equaliser on a platter.

It was an unfortunate mistake from the German, who has perhaps been the team's best defensive player this season. It wasn't his first blunder, however:

Leno is barely mentioned among the division's best goalkeepers, and while the substandard defenders in front of him play a major part in his lack of success, the frequent mistakes are a major mark against him.

It's an area of his game he has to clean up fast, or Arteta may start looking for a new goalkeeper in January.