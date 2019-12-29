Premier League Table Week 20: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points.

Champions Manchester City returned to winning ways at the Etihad Stadim by beating Sheffield United 2-0 thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Elsewhere, Chelsea came from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium and hand the Gunners a fourth consecutive home defeat.

Sunday's Results

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-0 Wolves

Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United

Premier League Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 13

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 12

Danny Ings, Southampton: 12

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 12

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 11

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 11

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 10

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 10

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 9

Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 9

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 19, +33, 55

2. Leicester City: 20, +24, 42

3. Manchester City: 20, +31, 41

4. Chelsea: 20, +7, 35

5. Manchester United: 20, +9, 31

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 20, +7, 30

7. Wolves: 20, +4, 30

8. Sheffield United: 20, +4, 29

9. Crystal Palace: 20, -4, 27

10. Everton: 20, -7, 25

11. Newcastle United: 20, -10, 25

12. Arsenal: 20, -4, 24

13. Burnley: 20, -9, 24

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 20, -4, 23

15. Southampton: 20, -14, 22

16. Bournemouth: 20, -8, 20

17. West Ham United: 19, -11, 19

18. Aston Villa: 20, -11, 18

19. Watford: 20, -18, 16

20. Norwich City: 20, -19, 13

Sunday Recap

Liverpool's win over Wolves saw VAR once again thrust into the spotlight during a controversial first half at Anfield.

The Reds took the lead through Sadio Mane's 10th Premier League goal of the season. The forward converted from close range after being sent through by Adam Lallana three minutes before half-time.

The goal was originally chalked off for handball by Lallana but allowed to stand after a VAR check that attracted criticism for the amount of time it took to confirm the decision:

Wolves hit straight back and thought they had equalised on the stroke of half-time. An unmarked Neto stroked home a composed finish from inside the penalty but saw his effort ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build-up:

The visitors brought on Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore in the second half and did have chances to equalise but were let down by some poor finishing in front of goal as Liverpool hit a landmark:

Arsenal opened the scoring against Chelsea though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from a Mesut Ozil corner on 13 minutes. Calum Chambers flicked the ball on at the near post for the striker to nod past Kepa Arrizabalaga:

Arsenal then lost Chambers to injury after he landed awkwardly in a challenge with Abraham and were forced to replace the defender with Shkodran Mustafi midway through the first half.

The Gunners were good value for their lead in a bright first-half display, leading Frank Lampard to make an early tactical change. He brought on Jorginho for Emerson on 34 minutes and will have been relieved to see his team only 1-0 down at half-time.

Chelsea slowly grew into the game in the second half and were gifted a late equaliser on 83 minutes when goalkeeper Bernd Leno missed Mason Mount's cross, allowing Jorginho to tap into an empty net at the far post:

The visitors then won it four minutes later from a quick counter-attack. Willian cut the ball back for Abraham to swivel and fire a shot between Leno's legs for his 12th Premier League goal of the season:

The result leaves new manager Mikel Arteta still searching for his first win as Gunners boss, while Chelsea are back to winning ways after their disappointing defeat to Southampton last time out.