NFL Draft 2020: Known Order and Top Prospects Before Week 17

We've reached the final Sunday of the 2019 NFL regular season. By Monday, 12 teams will move on to the postseason, while the other 20 start focusing on free agency and the draft.

It's also time to focus on the draft for many Ohio State and Oklahoma players. The Sooners and the Buckeyes were ousted from the College Football Playoff on Saturday by LSU and Clemson, respectively. Several players will now make the switch from championship dreams to first-round aspirations.

Here is a look at the current NFL draft order ahead of the final week, along with a full Round 1 mock and a deeper dive into some of this year's top prospects.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

9. Arizona Cardinals: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

10. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

11. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

13. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

14. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Indianapolis Colts: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

18. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

19. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

22. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Kansas City Chiefs: John Simpson, OG, Clemson

27. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

30. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

32. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Cincinnati Bengals have already secured the No. 1 pick in the draft. They'll likely make their choice between Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young and a quarterback. The case for Young is that he's close to a can't-miss prospect and the Bengals have a competent starter in 32-year-old Andy Dalton.

The case for a quarterback is that teams don't often end up with the No. 1 overall pick. If Cincinnati believes that there is an elite quarterback in the draft class, it would be wise to solidify the position for the next decade-plus.

LSU's Joe Burrow is likely at the top of the quarterback list for the Bengals. The Ohio native has had a phenomenal season, winning the Heisman Trophy and putting the Tigers into the College Football Playoff title game. He passed for 493 yards and seven touchdowns against Oklahoma on Saturday.

As a prospect, Burrow has just about everything a team could want: arm talent, accuracy, athleticism and football IQ.

"There's really no areas of deficiency," Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said, per Alan Blinder of the New York Times. "His ability to drive the ball downfield, get explosive through the air, find the open man...he's not fooled by coverage."

Regardless of what Cincinnati decides to do at No. 1, Burrow is likely to be the first quarterback off the board.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

There's a good chance that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will be the next signal-caller off the board following Burrow. A lot will depend on the medical checks for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa is recovering from a dislocated hip, although if it appears that he'll make a full recovery, the dynamic quarterback should be right up there with Burrow. If the outlook is less clear, teams could turn their attention to Herbert.

Herbert hasn't been as consistent as Burrow, but he has been a high-level starter for longer. This season, the senior has passed for 3,333 yards with 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The upside for Herbert is tremendous.

"An immensely talented and athletic quarterback and an even better person. He's shown he's a winner. If you were building a video-game quarterback, it would look like this," one talent evaluator told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Herbert isn't a lock for the top of Round 1, but he's an intriguing player who will garner plenty of interest during the predraft process.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

While the Sooners didn't fare well against LSU, losing 63-28, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb got to put his skills on display for the entire football world. The Tigers defense is likely to put several players into the NFL next season, and Lamb still managed to rack up 199 yards on four receptions.

With a wide catch radius (Lamb is 6'2") and exceptional hands, Lamb is one of the most reliable pass-catchers in this class. He isn't just a possession receiver, though. The Texas native has legitimate big-play ability, as evidenced by his 51-yard catch against LSU.

"He's one of the best receivers we've seen," Tigers coach Ed Orgeron told reporters. "We've faced some really good receivers. We see some really good receivers every day in practice. But he's different."

Lamb has been a star in all three of his collegiate seasons, though he had a career year in 2019. He finished with 1,208 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

There are several enticing wide-receiver prospects in this year's draft class, but whichever team lands Lamb will likely be getting an impact player from day one.