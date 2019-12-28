Video: J.K. Dobbins Breaks Eddie George's Single-Season OSU Rushing Record

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball for 68-yard a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins broke Eddie George's 24-year single-season school rushing record with this 64-yard run against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday:

George congratulated Dobbins after the record-breaking run:

The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns in his senior season. He also added 47 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown.

Dobbins entered Saturday with 1,829 yards and had amassed 1,970 after his run.

The junior from La Grange, Texas, gashed the Clemson defense in the first half, also adding this 68-yard touchdown run to give OSU a 9-0 edge.

Dobbins is second on the team's all-time rushing-yard list behind only two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin.

