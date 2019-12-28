Jrue, Justin, Aaron Holiday Become 1st Trio of Brothers to Play in Same NBA Game

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 29, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 23: A close up shot of Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Happy Holidays.

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday and forward Justin Holiday shared the court with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday on Saturday night, becoming the first trio of brothers to play in the same NBA game in the league's history:

Aaron, Jrue and Justin reflected prior to the game:

The Antetokounmpo brothers—Giannis and Thanasis for the Milwaukee Bucks and Kostas for the Los Angeles Lakers—came close to accomplishing this feat Dec. 19, but Giannis was the only one to play in the Bucks' 111-104 win over the Lakers:

Thirty-year-old Justin and 29-year-old Jrue were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2012-13 season, but 23-year-old Aaron is new to the fold after the Pacers drafted him 23rd overall in the 2018 NBA draft. Justin spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining Aaron by signing with Indiana in July.

Related

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Young's X-ray was negative; will not travel with team to Chicago

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trae Young Suffers Ankle Sprain vs. Bucks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Z-Bo Officially Says Goodbye 😥

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Digest: LeBron's Lakers, Giannis' Bucks Proving Mortal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Digest: LeBron's Lakers, Giannis' Bucks Proving Mortal

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report