Jrue, Justin, Aaron Holiday Become 1st Trio of Brothers to Play in Same NBA Game

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Happy Holidays.

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday and forward Justin Holiday shared the court with New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday on Saturday night, becoming the first trio of brothers to play in the same NBA game in the league's history:

Aaron, Jrue and Justin reflected prior to the game:

The Antetokounmpo brothers—Giannis and Thanasis for the Milwaukee Bucks and Kostas for the Los Angeles Lakers—came close to accomplishing this feat Dec. 19, but Giannis was the only one to play in the Bucks' 111-104 win over the Lakers:

Thirty-year-old Justin and 29-year-old Jrue were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2012-13 season, but 23-year-old Aaron is new to the fold after the Pacers drafted him 23rd overall in the 2018 NBA draft. Justin spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining Aaron by signing with Indiana in July.