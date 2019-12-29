Michael Chandler Beats Sidney Outlaw by 1st-Round Knockout at Bellator 237

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 29, 2019

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 20: Michael Chandler Jr (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Goiti Yamauchi (not pictured) in their Lightweight fight at Bellator 192 at The Forum on January 20, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Michael Chandler Jr won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Michael Chandler emerged victorious over late fill-in Sidney Outlaw at Bellator 237 thanks to a first-round knockout in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday (Sunday in Japan Standard Time).

Outlaw replaced the injured Benson Henderson, who announced Dec. 5 that he was pulling out of the fight because of an injury.

A lightning-quick right hand led to the knockout at 2:59:

The 33-year-old Chandler was 19-5 before the Outlaw battle. The Bellator veteran is a three-time lightweight champion and recently lost the belt to Patricio Freire via first-round TKO.

Chandler's next fight was supposed to be a rematch with Henderson, who said in his announcement that he hoped Bellator would reschedule the bout. Chandler beat Henderson via split decision in a November 2016 title bout.

As for Outlaw, the up-and-coming 27-year-old began the evening with a nine-match winning streak and a 14-3 mark. He recently signed with Bellator and debuted Nov. 15, taking down Roger Huerta via unanimous decision.

Bellator and Rizin Japan co-produced the fight card, which took place at Saitama Super Arena.

